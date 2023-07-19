trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637533
Bulldozer action on accused who insulted Mahakal

Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 05:12 PM IST
Bulldozer Action on Baba Mahakaleshwar Insult: In Ujjain, a case of insulting the ride of Baba Mahakaleshwar had come to the fore. In this connection, a bulldozer has been run at the house of one of the 3 accused. Out of the 3 arrested accused, 2 are minors.
Bomb found in bag in Jammu Kashmir's Samba
Bomb found in bag in Jammu Kashmir's Samba
"This Election Has Become NDA Vs INDIA And INDIA Will Win" Says Aam Aadmi Party Leader Raghav Chadha
WATCH: Man Beats Woman And Her Child In Mangolpuri, Delhi
WATCH: Man Beats Woman And Her Child In Mangolpuri, Delhi
Karnataka BJP MLA creates ruckus in Vidhan Sabha, throws paper at Speaker
Karnataka BJP MLA creates ruckus in Vidhan Sabha, throws paper at Speaker
“Won’t Tolerate Any Illegal Activity….” Uttar Pradesh Dy CM Brajesh Pathak On Seema Haider Case
“Won’t Tolerate Any Illegal Activity….” Uttar Pradesh Dy CM Brajesh Pathak On Seema Haider Case
