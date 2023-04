videoDetails

Bulldozer action on illegal construction in Delhi's Tughlakabad

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 30, 2023, 02:33 PM IST

The slum dwellers living in the Tughlaqabad Fort area were instructed by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to remove the encroachments. Bulldozer action is going on today on the houses built on the land of the fort