Bulldozer action on temple in Geeta Colony

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 12:44 PM IST
Illegally built Sai temple in Delhi's Geeta Colony is being removed. During the bulldozer action, the police force was deployed on the spot.
