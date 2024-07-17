Advertisement
Bulldozer action taken against IAS Pooja Khedkar

|Updated: Jul 17, 2024, 02:12 PM IST
Bulldozer Action against IAS Pooja Khedkar: Major action has been taken against IAS Pooja Khedkar. Bulldozer has been used on the illegally encroached part of Pooja Khedkar.

