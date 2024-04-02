Advertisement
'Burn Indian sarees first', Sheikh Hasina attacks 'boycott India' Campaigners

|Updated: Apr 02, 2024, 10:46 AM IST
Sheikh Hasina Attacks Boycott India Campaigners: Like Maldives, 'Boycott India' campaign is being run these days in the neighboring country Bangladesh and it is being led by the opposition party there. The opposition is openly opposing Indian goods.. Now Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has slammed the opposition regarding this.

