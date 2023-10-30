trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2681987
Bus and Van mets with accident in UP's Badaun

Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 02:14 PM IST
UP Bus Accident News: A painful road accident has come to light from Badaun, UP. There was a horrific collision between a school bus and a van on Monday morning in Meow area of ​​Badaun. The bus driver and four children have died in the accident.
