Bus catches fire in Maharashtra's Buldhana district

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 10:28 AM IST
Buldhana Accident: A private bus caught fire after an accident at Sindkhed in Buldhana in Maharashtra. Many people burnt to death in the bus. The death toll has reached 26.
PM Modi MP Visit: Modi will reach Shahdol among tribals
play icon15:20
PM Modi MP Visit: Modi will reach Shahdol among tribals
Maharashtra: Shinde government will give 5-5 lakh compensation to the relatives of the deceased
play icon4:13
Maharashtra: Shinde government will give 5-5 lakh compensation to the relatives of the deceased
India will host SCO Summit, China-Pakistan will attend
play icon12:5
India will host SCO Summit, China-Pakistan will attend
Amarnath Yatra begins amid tight security
play icon5:4
Amarnath Yatra begins amid tight security
Aaj ka Rashifal: The most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
play icon6:15
Aaj ka Rashifal: The most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
