trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2713259
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Bus collides with tractor at Maharashtra's Kalyan Road

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 10:32 AM IST
Follow Us
A terrible road accident took place in Maharashtra. As per reports, A bus collided with tractor on Kalyan Road in which around 6 people died on the spot. The police reached the spot and immediately helped the victims of the accident. Further, the accident-prone vehicles have been moved aside, and traffic is moving smooth.

All Videos

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar and Leader Supriya Sule Arrive at Mumbai NCP Office
Play Icon0:50
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar and Leader Supriya Sule Arrive at Mumbai NCP Office
Delhi Blanketed in Fog and Cold Wave
Play Icon0:34
Delhi Blanketed in Fog and Cold Wave
Heavy Crowd gathers at Ram Temple on the second day
Play Icon0:58
Heavy Crowd gathers at Ram Temple on the second day
Know from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin how to worship Sun God and Moon?
Play Icon3:0
Know from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin how to worship Sun God and Moon?
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 24th January 2024
Play Icon5:18
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 24th January 2024

Trending Videos

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar and Leader Supriya Sule Arrive at Mumbai NCP Office
play icon0:50
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar and Leader Supriya Sule Arrive at Mumbai NCP Office
Delhi Blanketed in Fog and Cold Wave
play icon0:34
Delhi Blanketed in Fog and Cold Wave
Heavy Crowd gathers at Ram Temple on the second day
play icon0:58
Heavy Crowd gathers at Ram Temple on the second day
Know from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin how to worship Sun God and Moon?
play icon3:0
Know from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin how to worship Sun God and Moon?
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 24th January 2024
play icon5:18
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 24th January 2024