videoDetails

Bus Fell into Ditch in Doda Of Jammu And Kashmir

| Updated: Jul 13, 2024, 03:16 PM IST

Jammu Kashmir Doda Accident: Bus fell into a ditch in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir. Two people died in the accident while 25 people are injured. The bus slipped off the road and fell into a 200 feet deep ditch. The injured are being treated at the Government Medical College in Doda. Out of the 25 injured, the condition of 9 people is critical.