Bus overturns after tire burst in Maharashtra, 26 people burnt alive

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 12:08 PM IST
Maharashtra Bus Accident: A massive fire broke out in a moving bus in Maharashtra, due to which 26 people were burnt to death. Please tell that this incident happened on the Samridhi Mahamarg Expressway in Buldhana. There were a total of 33 people in the bus, out of which the condition of 6 people is critical.
