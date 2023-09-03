trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2657277
Bus Services shut against Jalna Maratha Andolan In Pune and Aurangabad

Sep 03, 2023
Jalna Maratha Andolan: In view of the Maratha movement, the Maharashtra government has postponed its Dari program to be held in Jalna on 8 September. On Saturday, Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray themselves had alleged that in order to conduct this program smoothly, the state government tried to crush the movement. Sources have said that the program has been postponed indefinitely. The next date will be announced soon.
