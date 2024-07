videoDetails

Bypoll Election Results: Himachal Chief Minister's Wife Kamlesh Thakur Wins Dehra Seat

| Updated: Jul 13, 2024, 03:10 PM IST

Vidhansabha Elections: Counting of votes for by-elections on 13 assembly seats of 7 states continues. Himachal CM Sukhu's wife wins from Dehra seat. BJP wins from Hamirpur. Congress ahead on both seats in Uttarakhand. TMC ahead on 4 seats in Bengal.