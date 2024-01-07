trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2706978
C-130 landing in Kargil airstrip for the first time, video

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 07, 2024, 12:06 PM IST
Indian Air Force has set a big record here. The Air Force has landed the C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at the Kargil airstrip here at night. A video of this has also surfaced. The Indian Air Force tweeted, 'For the first time, the C-130J aircraft of the Air Force has landed at Kargil airstrip at night.

