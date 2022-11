CAA India’s internal matter: Bangladesh Information and Broadcasting Minister

| Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 02:30 PM IST

Refusing to make comments on Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), Bangladesh Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud on November 01 in Delhi, called CAA India’s internal matter. “Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) is India's internal matter and an appeal has been submitted to the Supreme Court. This is a legal matter. I have no comments,” the Bangladesh Information and Broadcasting Minister said.