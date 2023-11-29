trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2693528
'CAA law of country, no one can stop its implementation'says Amit Shah

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 08:26 PM IST
At Dharmatalla in Kolakat, Home Minister Shah alleged that Mamata Banerjee has ruined Bengal, election violence and infiltration is highest in Bengal. In Bengal where earlier Rabindra Sangeet was heard, now the sound of explosions is heard. Also, Amit Shah alleged that voter cards and Aadhaar cards of infiltrators are being made in the Mamata government.
