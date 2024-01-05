trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2706486
Cabinet approves to name Ayodhya Airport as Maharishi Valmiki International Airport

Jan 05, 2024
Union Cabinet has approved the proposal to declare Ayodhya Airport as an International Airport and naming it as Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhyadham. Ayodhya Airport has got approval as an international airport. It is being told that the Modi cabinet has approved it as an international airport.

Shilpa Shetty, Siddharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, and Rohit Shetty Set to Shine at Today's Trailer Launch
Play Icon0:15
Shilpa Shetty, Siddharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, and Rohit Shetty Set to Shine at Today's Trailer Launch
Indian Navy monitors hijacked ship near Somalia
Play Icon1:52
Indian Navy monitors hijacked ship near Somalia
EC refutes Congress' allegations on EVMs
Play Icon2:4
EC refutes Congress' allegations on EVMs
West Bengal: Sukanta Majumdar Demands NIA Probe into Attack on ED Team
Play Icon8:19
West Bengal: Sukanta Majumdar Demands NIA Probe into Attack on ED Team
Ranbir Kapoor Cherishes Quality Time with Little Princess Raha
Play Icon0:15
Ranbir Kapoor Cherishes Quality Time with Little Princess Raha

