Cabinet Minister Uday Pratap's big statement on Harda blast

|Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 03:26 PM IST
There was a big explosion in a firecracker factory in Harda, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. The news of death of 11 people has come to light in this blast. CM Mohan Yadav has ordered a high level investigation into this incident. On the other hand, Congress is continuously attacking the state government. Meanwhile, a big statement of Cabinet Minister Uday Pratap has come out on Harda blast. Watch what he said?

