Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

California High School Student's Classroom Slap of Female Teacher Goes Viral

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 18, 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
A California high school student faces assault charges after a disturbing video, shared on Twitter, captured the student slapping his female class teacher. The incident, which quickly went viral, has prompted widespread concern and calls for action regarding classroom safety.

All Videos

Viral Video: Cat's Survival Struggle Chronicles Dramatic Dubai Flood Drama
Play Icon00:25
Viral Video: Cat's Survival Struggle Chronicles Dramatic Dubai Flood Drama
Viral Video Captures Dubai's Surreal Green Sky Storm
Play Icon00:22
Viral Video Captures Dubai's Surreal Green Sky Storm
Today's Astrology: Know the glory of Kamada Ekadashi from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon05:34
Today's Astrology: Know the glory of Kamada Ekadashi from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign on 18th April 2024
Play Icon07:16
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign on 18th April 2024
Watch Top 100 News of the day April 18, 2024
Play Icon09:48
Watch Top 100 News of the day April 18, 2024

Trending Videos

Viral Video: Cat's Survival Struggle Chronicles Dramatic Dubai Flood Drama
play icon0:25
Viral Video: Cat's Survival Struggle Chronicles Dramatic Dubai Flood Drama
Viral Video Captures Dubai's Surreal Green Sky Storm
play icon0:22
Viral Video Captures Dubai's Surreal Green Sky Storm
Today's Astrology: Know the glory of Kamada Ekadashi from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
play icon5:34
Today's Astrology: Know the glory of Kamada Ekadashi from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign on 18th April 2024
play icon7:16
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign on 18th April 2024
Watch Top 100 News of the day April 18, 2024
play icon9:48
Watch Top 100 News of the day April 18, 2024