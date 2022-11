Camel Flu infection scare for fans at 2022 World Cup in Qatar. What is Camel Flu?

| Updated: Nov 27, 2022, 02:55 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 will draw nearly 1.2 million people from around the world. Qatar to watch the It is one of the biggest international events since the COVID-19 epidemic. According to the WHO experts, football fans in Qatar may be at risk to attract ‘camel flu’. Middle East respiratory syndrome or Camel Flu can be deadlier than COVID-19