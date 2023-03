videoDetails

Campa Cola is back! Reliance brings back iconic brand after ages

| Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 02:09 PM IST

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance re-launched the famous beverage for a new-age India. Campa Cola was created by the Pure Drinks Group in the 1970s. Last year Reliance Industries acquired it for 22 crore rupees.