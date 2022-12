videoDetails

Can RRR get a spot at the Oscars 2023 after bagging two nominations at the Golden Globes?

| Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 06:45 PM IST

SS Rajamouli's RRR is going places. The film has been nominated in 2 categories for next year's Golden Globe Awards. It has been nominated in the Best Non-English Language Film and Best Original Song for the track Naatu Naatu. Can RRR get a spot at the Oscars 2023 after bagging two nominations at the Golden Globes?