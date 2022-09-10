NewsVideos

Can Sri Lanka beat Pakistan again to become the Asia Cup 2022 champion?

Pakistan had a poor outing in their last Super 4 stage match of Asia Cup 2022 vs Sri Lanka, losing the match by 5 wickets. This game was a curtain raiser before the final between the same two teams on Sunday night (September 11).

Sep 10, 2022
