Know major pointers related to Congress Election Manifesto

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 05, 2024, 08:36 AM IST
Congress will release the manifesto today regarding the Lok Sabha elections. There are about 25 guarantees and 5 guarantees in this manifesto. Know in detail in this report, when will this manifesto of Congress be released and what is the plan to woo the public?

