Robert Vadra to contest against Smriti Irani in Amethi?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 05, 2024, 08:36 AM IST
As per latest reports, Robert Vadra might contest against Smriti Irani in Amethi. Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections, while on one hand Smriti Irani was campaigning for BJP in Wayanad. At the same time, Robert Vadra was expressing his desire to contest elections from Amethi. The question is whether Robert Vadra will contest from Amethi this time against Smriti Irani?

