“Can’t have terror by night, trade by day…” Jaishankar minces no words on Pakistan

|Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 12:00 PM IST
Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attacked Pakistan during an interaction at IIC in New Delhi. He called out Pakistan's hypocrisy on terrorism and said Can’t have terror by night, trade by day. “We can’t allow terrorism to be normalised, we cannot allow that to become a basis to come in discussion with Pakistan. Until there is a departure from the abbreviation of the policy of cross-border terrorism, it is not possible to have a normal relationship,” said Dr S Jaishankar.

