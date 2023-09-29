trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2668543
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Canada PM Justin Truduea makes shocking statement on India

|Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 12:23 PM IST
Justin Trudeau News: In another twist to Canada's diplomatic stance, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government will continue to support India despite 'credible allegations' of Indian government's involvement in the killing of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia recently. Is committed to building closer relationships with. Canada based National Post gave this information in its report. Nijjar was murdered on June 18 in Surrey, British Columbia. He was designated as a terrorist by India in 2020.
Follow Us

All Videos

FIR registered against SFJ terrorist in Ahmedabad
play icon0:51
FIR registered against SFJ terrorist in Ahmedabad
Canadian Foreign Minister Antony Blinken makes big statement after Meeting S Jaishankar
play icon5:9
Canadian Foreign Minister Antony Blinken makes big statement after Meeting S Jaishankar
Palak wins gold and Isha Singh wins silver medal in 10 Meter Air Pistol
play icon3:40
Palak wins gold and Isha Singh wins silver medal in 10 Meter Air Pistol
SP Sachin Sharma's big statement in Ujjain Rape Case
play icon3:19
SP Sachin Sharma's big statement in Ujjain Rape Case
Know today's astrology from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon6:8
Know today's astrology from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin

Trending Videos

FIR registered against SFJ terrorist in Ahmedabad
play icon0:51
FIR registered against SFJ terrorist in Ahmedabad
Canadian Foreign Minister Antony Blinken makes big statement after Meeting S Jaishankar
play icon5:9
Canadian Foreign Minister Antony Blinken makes big statement after Meeting S Jaishankar
Palak wins gold and Isha Singh wins silver medal in 10 Meter Air Pistol
play icon3:40
Palak wins gold and Isha Singh wins silver medal in 10 Meter Air Pistol
SP Sachin Sharma's big statement in Ujjain Rape Case
play icon3:19
SP Sachin Sharma's big statement in Ujjain Rape Case
Know today's astrology from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon6:8
Know today's astrology from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
justin on trudeau,justin on trudeau on india,trudeau on india,trudeau on indian government,trudeau on indian diplomat,trudeau on pm modi,Canada on India,canada on india latest,canadian pm on india,canadian pm on india in hindi,canadian pm on indian,canadian prime minister in india,India Canada,india canada news,india canada issue,india canada latest news,India Vs Canada,india vs canada news,S Jaishankar,Zee News,Latest News,india canada tension,