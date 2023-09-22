trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2665956
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Canadian journalist exposed Justin Trudeau!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 11:12 PM IST
Relations between India and Canada are going through their worst phase ever. Justin Trudeau's 'Nijjar Alap' is not stopping. Canadian journalist exposes Trudeau After the incident of diplomatic expulsion from both the countries and serious allegations by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, India is continuously adopting a tough stance. Earlier the bilateral trade meeting between the two countries was cancelled. After this, India also banned the issuance of visas for Canadian citizens.
Follow Us

All Videos

Not Modi...now Sunak will teach Canada a lesson!
play icon30:26
Not Modi...now Sunak will teach Canada a lesson!
Taal Thok Ke: Why does Rahul regret?
play icon31:44
Taal Thok Ke: Why does Rahul regret?
Modi's address at Bharat Mandapam
play icon1:46
Modi's address at Bharat Mandapam
PM Modi Gets Angry When A Woman Leader Touches His Feet At The BJP Event | Women Commision Law
play icon2:23
PM Modi Gets Angry When A Woman Leader Touches His Feet At The BJP Event | Women Commision Law
Mohammed Shami's magic in Mohali!
play icon3:54
Mohammed Shami's magic in Mohali!

Trending Videos

Not Modi...now Sunak will teach Canada a lesson!
play icon30:26
Not Modi...now Sunak will teach Canada a lesson!
Taal Thok Ke: Why does Rahul regret?
play icon31:44
Taal Thok Ke: Why does Rahul regret?
Modi's address at Bharat Mandapam
play icon1:46
Modi's address at Bharat Mandapam
PM Modi Gets Angry When A Woman Leader Touches His Feet At The BJP Event | Women Commision Law
play icon2:23
PM Modi Gets Angry When A Woman Leader Touches His Feet At The BJP Event | Women Commision Law
Mohammed Shami's magic in Mohali!
play icon3:54
Mohammed Shami's magic in Mohali!
india canada khalistan issue,india canada khalistan,Khalistani terrorist,canada khalistan protest,india on canada claims,india canada relations,india on canada pm,khalistan protest in canada,Canadian Prime Minister,Khalistan movement,khalistani in canada,khalistan canada news,Sukha Duneke killed in Canada,Justin Trudeau On Allegation On India,sukha duneke,pakistan on india canada,Deshhit,Pakistan,khalistan,pm modi on khalistan,pm modi on khalistan live,China,