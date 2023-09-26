trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2667382
Canadian opposition party makes huge allegation on PM Justin Trudeau

|Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 02:26 PM IST
Nijjar Murder in Canada: Amid the India-Canada dispute, a big statement from the Canadian opposition party has come out. The opposition party has accused Trudeau and said, 'There is no place for opposition MPs in NSICOP. Trudeau has appointed only his loyalists.
