trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2667311
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Canadian Police released photo of the suspects' car in Nijjar Murder Case

|Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 12:14 PM IST
Hardeep Singh Nijjar Death: The Canadian Police, which is investigating the Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder case, has given a big statement and said that the investigation of the case has not been completed yet. Along with this, Canadian investigation agency Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has released the picture of the car involved in Nijjar's murder.
Follow Us

All Videos

PM Modi mentions about Women Power and G20 during Rozgar Mela
play icon4:51
PM Modi mentions about Women Power and G20 during Rozgar Mela
NIA makes huge revelations on Arshdeep Dalla!
play icon7:32
NIA makes huge revelations on Arshdeep Dalla!
PM Modi to give appointment letters to selected youth during Rozgar Mela
play icon3:13
PM Modi to give appointment letters to selected youth during Rozgar Mela
Drone-weapons and gangsters, there was a conspiracy to carry out a major terrorist attack in India.
play icon1:17
Drone-weapons and gangsters, there was a conspiracy to carry out a major terrorist attack in India.
EAM S Jaishankar meets UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in New York
play icon1:16
EAM S Jaishankar meets UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in New York

Trending Videos

PM Modi mentions about Women Power and G20 during Rozgar Mela
play icon4:51
PM Modi mentions about Women Power and G20 during Rozgar Mela
NIA makes huge revelations on Arshdeep Dalla!
play icon7:32
NIA makes huge revelations on Arshdeep Dalla!
PM Modi to give appointment letters to selected youth during Rozgar Mela
play icon3:13
PM Modi to give appointment letters to selected youth during Rozgar Mela
Drone-weapons and gangsters, there was a conspiracy to carry out a major terrorist attack in India.
play icon1:17
Drone-weapons and gangsters, there was a conspiracy to carry out a major terrorist attack in India.
EAM S Jaishankar meets UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in New York
play icon1:16
EAM S Jaishankar meets UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in New York
nijjar killed in canada video,nijjar death cctv,nijjar hatyakand,nijjar murder,nijjar murder in canada,nijjar murder case,nijjar murder news,Canada police,canada police issues photo,canada police issues photo nijjar hatyakand,canada police car photo,car photo,car photo nijjar case,nijjar car photo,India Canada,india canada news,khalistan,khalistani in canada,Trudeau,photo of nijjar car,photo of nijjar car death,Zee News,trending news,Hindi News,