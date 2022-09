Canadian stabbing spree took place at 13 different locations

Canadian police hunted for two suspects in a stabbing spree that killed 10 people and wounded at least 15 others mostly in a sparsely populated indigenous community early on September 4.

| Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 04:06 PM IST

