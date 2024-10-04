हिन्दी
Candle march tooks out for Nasrullah in Bihar
Updated:
Oct 04, 2024, 02:42 PM IST
Candle march was taken out for Nasrullah in Bihar. Candle march was taken out in Muzaffarpur. Protest against calling Nasrullah a terrorist. Muzaffarpur- Shia community took to the streets.
