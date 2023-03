videoDetails

Captain Shiva Chauhan becomes the first woman officer deployed in Siachen

| Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 09:40 AM IST

Captain Shiva Chauhan of Fire and Fury Corps became the first woman officer to to be operationally deployed in Siachen, the world's highest battlefield. The officer was posted at the Kumar post, located at an altitude of around 15,600 feet in Siachen in January 2023.