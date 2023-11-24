trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2691893
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Captain Shubham Gupta Last Rites: UP Minister poses with cheque

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 24, 2023, 05:40 PM IST
Today, Yogi government minister Yogendra Upadhyay had come to give a check of Rs 50 lakh to the family members of Captain Shubham Gupta who was martyred in Rajouri. Martyr Shubham Gupta's mother told Minister Yogendra Upadhyay not to organize an exhibition, return my son.
Follow Us

All Videos

Indian Govt closely monitoring China Mysterious Virus outbreak
Play Icon0:49
Indian Govt closely monitoring China Mysterious Virus outbreak
No Bat For Imran Khan? Pakistan's Election Commission May Take Away PTI's Electoral Symbol
Play Icon1:41
No Bat For Imran Khan? Pakistan's Election Commission May Take Away PTI's Electoral Symbol
Rescue team is just 12 meters away from workers trapped in tunnel
Play Icon5:20
Rescue team is just 12 meters away from workers trapped in tunnel
Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi makes huge statement on Pakistan
Play Icon12:46
Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi makes huge statement on Pakistan
RSS Mohan Bhagwat makes huge statement on hindutva
Play Icon1:15
RSS Mohan Bhagwat makes huge statement on hindutva

Trending Videos

Indian Govt closely monitoring China Mysterious Virus outbreak
play icon0:49
Indian Govt closely monitoring China Mysterious Virus outbreak
No Bat For Imran Khan? Pakistan's Election Commission May Take Away PTI's Electoral Symbol
play icon1:41
No Bat For Imran Khan? Pakistan's Election Commission May Take Away PTI's Electoral Symbol
Rescue team is just 12 meters away from workers trapped in tunnel
play icon5:20
Rescue team is just 12 meters away from workers trapped in tunnel
Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi makes huge statement on Pakistan
play icon12:46
Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi makes huge statement on Pakistan
RSS Mohan Bhagwat makes huge statement on hindutva
play icon1:15
RSS Mohan Bhagwat makes huge statement on hindutva
Captain Shubham Gupta Last Rites,captain shubham gupta mother,rajouri soldiers tribute,jammu kashmir encounter,rajouri encounter news,Pakistan terrorist,captain shubham last rites video,shubham gupta last rites,shubham gupta antim sanskar,shubham gupta last rites video,shubham gupta body,encounter video,shubham gupta family,shubham gupta wife,martyer shubham gupta,shubham gupta last video,shubham gupta last message,shubham gupta mother,shubham gupta kon hain,