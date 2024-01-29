trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715103
Car Catches Fire in Pune, Quick Response by Fire Department Prevents Casualties

|Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 10:45 AM IST
Earlier today, a CNG-run four-wheeler caught fire in the Katraj Chowk area of Pune, Maharashtra. The Pune Fire Department swiftly responded, successfully bringing the fire under control. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported.

