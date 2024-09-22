Advertisement
Car Catches Fire in Rajasthan's Baran

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 22, 2024, 11:08 AM IST
A terrible accident has happened in Baran, Rajasthan. The car suddenly became a ball of fire. There were about 6 people in the car during the accident. Everyone is safe.

