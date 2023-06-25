NewsVideos
videoDetails

Car Swept Away Amid Heavy Rain In Haryana's Panchkula, Driver Saved By Locals

|Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 03:00 PM IST
In Panchkula, Haryana, on Sunday morning, a vehicle swept away as a river overflowed as a result of heavy rainfall. The car's driver was saved, and he or she was taken to a hospital.

All Videos

PM Modi Egypt Visit: PM Modi reached Egypt's Al Hakeem Mosque, met Dawoodi Bohra community
play icon19:7
PM Modi Egypt Visit: PM Modi reached Egypt's Al Hakeem Mosque, met Dawoodi Bohra community
Delhi Sakshi Death: Big news in woman's electrocution death case, Delhi Police registers case
play icon6:17
Delhi Sakshi Death: Big news in woman's electrocution death case, Delhi Police registers case
Rain Breaking: Heavy rains in Delhi Mumbai, problems are uncountable, floods in Assam
play icon6:49
Rain Breaking: Heavy rains in Delhi Mumbai, problems are uncountable, floods in Assam
Breaking News: Big news from sources regarding opposition alliance, PDA will be the name of the alliance
play icon4:3
Breaking News: Big news from sources regarding opposition alliance, PDA will be the name of the alliance
Rain took woman's life, woman died due to electrocution at New Delhi Railway Station
play icon16:2
Rain took woman's life, woman died due to electrocution at New Delhi Railway Station

Trending Videos

PM Modi Egypt Visit: PM Modi reached Egypt's Al Hakeem Mosque, met Dawoodi Bohra community
play icon19:7
PM Modi Egypt Visit: PM Modi reached Egypt's Al Hakeem Mosque, met Dawoodi Bohra community
Delhi Sakshi Death: Big news in woman's electrocution death case, Delhi Police registers case
play icon6:17
Delhi Sakshi Death: Big news in woman's electrocution death case, Delhi Police registers case
Rain Breaking: Heavy rains in Delhi Mumbai, problems are uncountable, floods in Assam
play icon6:49
Rain Breaking: Heavy rains in Delhi Mumbai, problems are uncountable, floods in Assam
Breaking News: Big news from sources regarding opposition alliance, PDA will be the name of the alliance
play icon4:3
Breaking News: Big news from sources regarding opposition alliance, PDA will be the name of the alliance
Rain took woman's life, woman died due to electrocution at New Delhi Railway Station
play icon16:2
Rain took woman's life, woman died due to electrocution at New Delhi Railway Station