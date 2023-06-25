NewsVideos
Car washes away in Haryana’s Panchkula

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 10:52 PM IST
Monsoon came with its mood, but its first shower itself exposed the preparedness of all the states of the country. From the plains to the mountains, at some places the roads turned into ponds and at some places into rivers. The result was that at some places the houses started collapsing and at some places the vehicles started flowing. At New Delhi station, a lady passenger lost her life due to electrocution in the electric pole.

