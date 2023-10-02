trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2669840
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Caste census data released in Bihar, Nitish Kumar reaches Lalu Yadav's house.

|Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 02:48 PM IST
Bihar Caste Census Report: Caste census data has been released in Bihar. Rajput population in the state is 3.45%, Yadav 14%, Bhumihar 2.86%, Brahmin 3.65% and Naunia 1.9%. So Nitish Kumar has reached Lalu Yadav's house.
Follow Us

All Videos

The caste card is ready...now politics will be transparent
play icon3:39
The caste card is ready...now politics will be transparent
PM Modi fiercely targets Gehlot Sarkar during Chittorgarh speech
play icon5:26
PM Modi fiercely targets Gehlot Sarkar during Chittorgarh speech
Bihar Government releases caste equation
play icon16:47
Bihar Government releases caste equation
Chittorgarh: PM Modi Launches Development Projects In Rajasthan
play icon3:21
Chittorgarh: PM Modi Launches Development Projects In Rajasthan
154th Birth Anniversary: PM Modi Paid Heartfelt Homage to Mahatma on Gandhi Jayanti
play icon1:26
154th Birth Anniversary: PM Modi Paid Heartfelt Homage to Mahatma on Gandhi Jayanti

Trending Videos

The caste card is ready...now politics will be transparent
play icon3:39
The caste card is ready...now politics will be transparent
PM Modi fiercely targets Gehlot Sarkar during Chittorgarh speech
play icon5:26
PM Modi fiercely targets Gehlot Sarkar during Chittorgarh speech
Bihar Government releases caste equation
play icon16:47
Bihar Government releases caste equation
Chittorgarh: PM Modi Launches Development Projects In Rajasthan
play icon3:21
Chittorgarh: PM Modi Launches Development Projects In Rajasthan
154th Birth Anniversary: PM Modi Paid Heartfelt Homage to Mahatma on Gandhi Jayanti
play icon1:26
154th Birth Anniversary: PM Modi Paid Heartfelt Homage to Mahatma on Gandhi Jayanti
bihar caste census report,bihar caste census report released,bihar caste census result,caste census,caste census in bihar,2023 caste census report,Bihar caste census,bihar caste census news,bihar caste census 2023,bihar caste census 2nd phase,bihar caste census training 2nd phase,Bihar government,Lalu Prasad Yadav,Breaking News,Zee News,Hindi News,trending news,Latest News,RJD,JDU,bihar caste census breaking,breaking news zee,zee bihar,Bihar Politics,