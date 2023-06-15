NewsVideos
videoDetails

'Cause Of The Fire Is Yet To Be Ascertained': Fire Station Lead On Fire Break Inside Kolkata International Airport

|Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 10:20 AM IST
A minor fire broke out on the premises of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata on June 14. According to the fire department, the fire broke out in the official store room, due to which the portion outside the AC duct caught fire. No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident and the fire has been extinguished.

All Videos

Watch EXCLUSIVE Ground Report on Biparjoy Cyclone from Kutch to Karachi
18:31
Watch EXCLUSIVE Ground Report on Biparjoy Cyclone from Kutch to Karachi
Meta Introduces
1:20
Meta Introduces "MusicGen," A ChatGPT-like AI for Songs
CM Yogi Reviewed Various Preparations Undertaken By The Administration At Guptar Ghat In Ayodhya
1:33
CM Yogi Reviewed Various Preparations Undertaken By The Administration At Guptar Ghat In Ayodhya
Cyclone 'Biparjoy' to enter Gujarat soon
6:53
Cyclone 'Biparjoy' to enter Gujarat soon
Schools and temples closed in Gujarat amid Biparjoy scare
9:2
Schools and temples closed in Gujarat amid Biparjoy scare

Trending Videos

18:31
Watch EXCLUSIVE Ground Report on Biparjoy Cyclone from Kutch to Karachi
1:20
Meta Introduces "MusicGen," A ChatGPT-like AI for Songs
1:33
CM Yogi Reviewed Various Preparations Undertaken By The Administration At Guptar Ghat In Ayodhya
6:53
Cyclone 'Biparjoy' to enter Gujarat soon
9:2
Schools and temples closed in Gujarat amid Biparjoy scare