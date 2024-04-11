Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

CBI Arrests K Kavitha in Delhi Liquor Policy Scam Case

|Updated: Apr 11, 2024, 03:20 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
After Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, strict action has been taken against BRS Leader K Kavitha. CBI has arrested K Kavita in Delhi's liquor policy scam case. As per latest reports, BRS leader Kavita has been lodged in Tihar jail.

All Videos

BSP MP Maluk Nagar left BSP and joined RLD
Play Icon00:49
BSP MP Maluk Nagar left BSP and joined RLD
Viral Video: Vir Das Discovers Snake In Resort Bathroom, Shares Hilarious Encounter On 'X'
Play Icon00:50
Viral Video: Vir Das Discovers Snake In Resort Bathroom, Shares Hilarious Encounter On 'X'
Viral Video: Groom And Friends Surprise Bride With Graceful Bhangra Performance
Play Icon00:28
Viral Video: Groom And Friends Surprise Bride With Graceful Bhangra Performance
Watch PM Modi's Full Speech from Uttarakhand's Rishikesh
Play Icon30:36
Watch PM Modi's Full Speech from Uttarakhand's Rishikesh
Know what Haryana Education Minister has to say on Bus Accident
Play Icon04:49
Know what Haryana Education Minister has to say on Bus Accident

Trending Videos

BSP MP Maluk Nagar left BSP and joined RLD
play icon0:49
BSP MP Maluk Nagar left BSP and joined RLD
Viral Video: Vir Das Discovers Snake In Resort Bathroom, Shares Hilarious Encounter On 'X'
play icon0:50
Viral Video: Vir Das Discovers Snake In Resort Bathroom, Shares Hilarious Encounter On 'X'
Viral Video: Groom And Friends Surprise Bride With Graceful Bhangra Performance
play icon0:28
Viral Video: Groom And Friends Surprise Bride With Graceful Bhangra Performance
Watch PM Modi's Full Speech from Uttarakhand's Rishikesh
play icon30:36
Watch PM Modi's Full Speech from Uttarakhand's Rishikesh
Know what Haryana Education Minister has to say on Bus Accident
play icon4:49
Know what Haryana Education Minister has to say on Bus Accident