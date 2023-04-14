NewsVideos
videoDetails

CBI calls CM Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on 16th April

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 06:24 PM IST
Aam Aadmi Party convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been called by the CBI for questioning on 16 April.

All Videos

PM Modi's 'Mission Assam
2:51
PM Modi's 'Mission Assam
Asad-Gulam Encounter: Mistake by police at encounter site!
2:26
Asad-Gulam Encounter: Mistake by police at encounter site!
Police will take Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf to farm house of BSP leaders
7:13
Police will take Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf to farm house of BSP leaders
No encounter of Chief Minister's native people says Akhilesh Yadav
5:48
No encounter of Chief Minister's native people says Akhilesh Yadav
Should educational degree be political issue? Watch Delhiites sharing their opinion
Should educational degree be political issue? Watch Delhiites sharing their opinion

Trending Videos

2:51
PM Modi's 'Mission Assam
2:26
Asad-Gulam Encounter: Mistake by police at encounter site!
7:13
Police will take Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf to farm house of BSP leaders
5:48
No encounter of Chief Minister's native people says Akhilesh Yadav
Should educational degree be political issue? Watch Delhiites sharing their opinion
Breaking News,Arvind Kejriwal,cbi summon to kejriwal,cbi to question arvind kejriwal,Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal,cbi summons kejriwal,cbi summons arvind kejriwal cbi summons kejriwal,arvind kejriwal on cbi ed,cbi summons delhi cm arvind kejriwal,CM Arvind Kejriwal,cbi summons kejriwal in liquor policy case,cbi summons kejriwal on sunday,Arvind kejriwal live,cbi on kejriwal,cbi summoned kejriwal,Kejriwal,CBI summons,CBI,arvind kejriwal cbi,