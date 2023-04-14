हिन्दी
News
Videos
videoDetails
CBI calls CM Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on 16th April
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Apr 14, 2023, 06:24 PM IST
Aam Aadmi Party convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been called by the CBI for questioning on 16 April.
