CBI on Human Trafficking Case: Human trafficking network busted

|Updated: Mar 08, 2024, 11:56 AM IST
CBI on Human Trafficking Case: India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday (March 7) busted a human trafficking network that was allegedly sending youth to the Russia-Ukraine war zone under the guise of lucrative jobs.

