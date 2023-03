videoDetails

CBI probe can be done in Palghar killing of 'sadhus'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 05:08 PM IST

Sadhus were killed in Palghar, Maharashtra. After which there was pressure on the then government to conduct a CBI inquiry. Now the Supreme Court has said that both the Maharashtra government and the CBI want an inquiry, so why the SC order?