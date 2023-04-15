हिन्दी
News
Videos
videoDetails
CBI summons to Arvind Kejriwal
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Apr 15, 2023, 06:19 PM IST
After the CBI summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a special session of the Delhi Assembly has been called on Monday.
×
