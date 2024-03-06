NewsVideos
videoDetails

CBI Team Reaches Bengal Police HQ For Shahjahan Sheikh's Custody

Sonam|Updated: Mar 06, 2024, 05:58 PM IST
Shahjahan Sheikh Breaking:: Mamta government has suffered a big setback. CBI again arrived to take Shahjahan Sheikh. Police did not hand over Shahjahan Sheikh to CBI yesterday. Calcutta High Court said to hand over the custody of Shahjahan Sheikh to CBI.

