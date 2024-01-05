trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2706348
CBI to undertake investigation of Delhi Fake Medicine Scam Case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 05, 2024, 01:04 PM IST
Delhi Fake Medicine Scam: Delhi Government's troubles seem to be increasing. Now CBI can enter the case of fake medicines in Delhi government hospitals. Sources say that CBI will now investigate the fake medicine case.

