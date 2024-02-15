trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721424
CBSE Board Exam to begin from today

|Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 08:20 AM IST
CBSE Board Exam 2024: CBSE board exams are going to begin from today. This exam will be given by students of class 10th and 12th. Ahead of Board Examination, Important advice has been given to parents. CBSE has asked students to reach the examination center by 10 am.

