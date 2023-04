videoDetails

CCTV Footage reveals big mystery, Asad and bomber Guddu were seen from Ashraf in Bareilly jail

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 24, 2023, 10:20 AM IST

Ashraf conspired in the jail for the Umeshpal murder case. Asad, Ghulam, Guddu Muslim and other accused reached Bareilly Jail on February 11 for a secret meeting. Its video has also surfaced.