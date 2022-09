Ceilings of two JNU hostels collapse, students complain basic amenities missing | Zee English News

| Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 12:13 AM IST

'AAL IZZ NOT WELL' in Jawaharlal Nehru University. Ceiling and plaster lump falling off with rain sprinkling through the roof in the hostels of Jawaharlal Nehru University, the country's second-best university according to the NIRF ranking.