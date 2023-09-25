trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2666786
Central government in action against Khalistanis! Illegal properties to be siezed

Sep 25, 2023
India Canada News: The central government has intensified action in the India-Canada dispute. While Khalistanis will now be identified and assets seized, the main banned terrorist organization on the radar of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), founded by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who now works from Canada. doing. At the same time, Lakhbir Singh Sandhu alias Landa, and Harvinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda, both are ISI-backed operatives who are promoting the terrorist activities of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) in India.
